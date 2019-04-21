Resources More Obituaries for Guy Tuttle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Guy Tuttle

Obituary Condolences Flowers TUTTLE, Guy Harmon Guy Harmon Tuttle, 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at home in the company of his beloved wife, Bonnie Gould Tuttle, on March 28, 2019. Born November 1, 1952, Mr. Tuttle was an award-winning Art Director and Production Designer for film and television who founded Special Projects, Inc and was a partner in Televent, LLC. Friends are invited to celebrate Mr. Tuttle's life on May 5, 2019 from 1-4PM at 2060 Bratton St. Atlanta GA 30309 Guy Tuttle was a pioneer and recognized leader in the Atlanta television and film production community for more than 30 years; he trained, mentored, employed and took great satisfaction in working with the many professionals who today make up Atlanta's vibrant creative community. In 1985, he launched Special Projects to provide art direction, set design, construction services, and prop rentals for television, motion picture and commercial productions. He co-founded Televent, LLC in 1988 with business partner and dear friend Bruce Harlan to offer design, management, planning and technical production for event television. Most recently Mr. Tuttle served as Art Director for "Greenleaf" and "Step Up" and Production Designer for "The House Next Door." As a principal of Televent, Guy oversaw production and management of Turner Broadcasting's Annual Trumpet Awards for 13 years. Since 2002, he worked with Habitat for Humanity to produce its annual Jimmy Carter Work Project in locations ranging from Mexico, India and Thailand to Detroit, Los Angeles, and the Gulf Coast. Guy was a member of the Art Directors Guild, IASTE Local 479, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), United States Institute for Theater Technology (USITT)) and served on the Board of Governors, Southern Regional Chapter NATAS, and as a selection jury member for the Fulton County Arts Council. Mr. Tuttle was born in Boston and moved to Atlanta in 1956. He graduated from Brown University in 1975 with a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Engineering and from Westminster High School in 1971. He found great joy in marrying his longtime partner and best friend, Bonnie Pamela Gould in 2018. In addition to his wife, Mr. Tuttle is survived by siblings, David Tuttle and Jane Tuttle of Atlanta, Beth Tuttle of Alexandria, VA, and Richard Tuttle of Hortense, GA.; and his beloved dogs Maybelle, Otter, and Johnnie. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Elbert P. Tuttle, Jr., and grandparents Judge and Mrs. Elbert P. Tuttle, Sr. of Atlanta and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Bauer of Wausau, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to "Guy Tuttle Tribute" at the Atlanta Community Food Bank online at http://acfb.org/donate. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries