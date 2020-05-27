|
CARSWELL, Gwendolyn Mrs. Gwendolyn Carswell, 96, of Southwest Atlanta, passed Saturday, May 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 29th, 11 AM, in our Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Due to social distancing protocols, attendance for the funeral service is limited to immediate family only. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 28th, 10 AM until 7:30 PM Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020