Services
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-4685
Viewing
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Carswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Carswell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Carswell Obituary
CARSWELL, Gwendolyn Mrs. Gwendolyn Carswell, 96, of Southwest Atlanta, passed Saturday, May 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 29th, 11 AM, in our Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Due to social distancing protocols, attendance for the funeral service is limited to immediate family only. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 28th, 10 AM until 7:30 PM Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herschel Thornton Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -