Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
CLARK, Gwendolyn B. Ms. Gwendolyn B. Clark of Decatur, GA passed on February 18, 2019. Visitation is TODAY, March 15, 2019, 12-8PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Scottdale Chapel, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA. Funeral Service is Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11AM, Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 848 Porter Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Scottdale Chapel. (404) 294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
