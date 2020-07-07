1/
Gwendolyn Daniel
DANIEL (GIBSON), Gwendolyn Eugenie "Genie" Gwendolyn "Genie" Eugenie Gibson Daniel, age 84, of Riverdale, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born in Riverdale, GA to the late James and Gwendolyn Gibson. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Genie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eugene (Gene) T. Daniel, half-brother, Jesse Gibson, and son-in-law, William Bradford (Brad) Hammock. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Kelly) Daniel of Fayetteville and Tony Daniel of Cartersville, daughter, Gena (Rick) Richards of O'Fallon, MO, grandchildren, Travis J. Hammock of Thomaston, Alyssa M. Hammock of O'Fallon, MO, Whitney (Donald) Apperson of Hahira, great-grandchildren, Landon and Layton Apperson, sister, Jimmie E. Daniel, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM, on Wednesday, July 8, at King Cemetery, 6314 Walker Road, Riverdale, GA, with Rev. Bill Barber officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 12 PM on Wednesday, July 8, at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
