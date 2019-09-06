|
FORD, Gwendolyn Elizabeth Gwendolyn Elizabeth Ford, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 31, 2019. Gwen was born in 1930 near Pittsburgh, PA. She spent her childhood in PA, MA and CO. In middle school, the family moved to Decatur, Georgia, where Gwen later attended Girls High in Decatur. Gwen was an only child of loving parents, Marvin and Thelma Staub (now deceased). She met her husband Bill Ford at a high school dance. After he served in the military, they married and began to raise a family. They lived in MA, FL, WI and settled in Georgia, where they raised two children. Gwen is survived by her son Barry Ford his wife Diane Ford, their son Darrell Ford, his wife Jackie Ford and daughter, Barbara Ford. As well as Barry and Diane's son Eric Ford. Gwen's daughter Sheryl Dahlstrom, her husband, Skipper Dahlstrom, their son Chase Dahlstrom, his wife Lyndsey Dahlstrom and their sons Hunter and Fynn Dahlstrom. Sheryl and Skipper's daughter Nikki Roberts, her husband Eric Roberts, daughter Camden and son Benton Roberts. Gwen enjoyed a full life and enjoyed raising her children, getting together with friends, golf, tennis and boating. Gwen and Bill were long time members of the Atlanta Athletic Club. Gwen worked for a number of years in the PR department of Cox Communications and retired in the late 90's. Later in life, Gwen moved to senior living homes and spent time in independent living, assisted living and and was in her sixth year of memory care. She was loved and will be missed by her family. Funeral services will be held at A. S. Turner Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033 at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 8th, 2019 with the burial immediately following at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019