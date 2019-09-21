Services
NOBLE, Gwendolyn Mrs. Gwendolyn Ululani (Borje) Noble, of Snellville, GA, entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, joining her daughter, the late Loretta Gardner. Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 11 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of Julian Borje and Deborah Pa'ia Mousser, she leaves to cherish precious memories; her husband; David Noble, 5 children; Deborah Noble, Lisa Millis, Tina Farris, David Noble and Jerry Noble, 13 Grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers; Dwight Borje, William, Daniel, David and Gary, and 5 sisters; Lydia, Waki, Sami, Derida and Mary. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Julian (Sonny) Borje and Wade (Bully) Borje. Viewing Sunday, September 22, 2019, 1 hour prior to service in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019
