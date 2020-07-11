Gwendolyn Wyatt

WYATT, Gwendolyn And can it be that in a world so full and busy, the loss of one creature makes a void in one's heart, so wide and deep that nothing but the width and depth of vast eternity can fill it. - Charles Dickens Gwendolyn Enloe Wyatt, age 92, of Newnan, GA, formerly of Alpharetta, GA, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. Born in Roanoke, AL, on December 25, 1927, to Lee Heyman Enloe and Cornelia Harris Enloe, Gwen was a graduate of Gadsden High School and continued her studies at Converse College. Gwen was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. A true "Southern Lady," Gwen took great joy in her family, her many dear friends, genealogy, and her adored cats. A long-standing member of Roswell Presbyterian Church, Gwen was a supporter of her church and its missions and faithfully prayed for those on her prayer list. Gwen was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 38 years, Roy O. Wyatt, and her brother, Lee H. Enloe, II. She is survived by first cousin Marie Aker (Tom), sister-in-law Carolyn Parsons (Jim), brother-in-law Yancey Quinn, and her many nieces and nephews: Lee H. Enloe, III (Pamela), Thomas Harris Enloe, Jennifer Enloe (Matthew Kilcoyne), Jim Parsons, Jr. (Meg), Jeff Parsons (Mary), Sara Parsons (Dirk DeYoung), Martha Parsons, Anne Piar (Bill), Diane Neary (Jack), Yancey Quinn, Jr. (Kara), and Jennifer Stanley (Joshua). She is also survived by her close friends Ali and Ammie Nabavi, Claire and Mike Snedeker, and her "Georgia Grandchildren" Meena Cox (Chip), Laila Nabavi, and Roya Nabavi. The Service of Witness to the Resurrection and interment will be held at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Gwen's memory to Roswell Presbyterian Church at www.roswellpres.org/give
