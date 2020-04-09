Services
H. Gary Watson Obituary
WATSON, H. Gary Mr. H. Gary Watson, age 71 of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mr. Watson was born in Atlanta and was retired from Goodyear. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era as a Paratrooper and Spec 5. Mr. Watson is survived by his wife of 52 years (anniversary was celebrated on March 28 just before his passing), Mary Nell Watson; brothers Wayne Watson and Ronald Watson; Richard and Karen Vines and Jimmy and Judy Stavropoulos; He will be dearly missed by the Vines family, Barrett family, Jennings family, Tomsovic family, Skilbeck family, Watson family, and many friends. A private family service will be held. Carmichael Funeral Home-Marietta
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -