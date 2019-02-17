NORDAN, Hal G. Hal G. Nordan went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. His passing was peaceful with his family by his side and his beloved dog, Polly. Hal was born in Atlanta, grew up in Griffin, Georgia and spent many happy years in Florida. He was a lifelong swimmer who enjoyed swimming in open water. He swam around Key Biscayne Island, dived off the Keys, and once encountered a Hammer Head Shark. Hal's life work was devoted to helping troubled youth. He established a state-of- the-art program at Fulton County Juvenile Detention where he worked for 25 years, after which he worked an additional 10 years in Douglas County. His education was made possible with football scholarships, which enabled him to receive his undergraduate degree. He later earned his Masters Degree from Georgia State University. Hal has survived by his devoted wife, three children, and their spouses, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel of Briarlake Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary