SHIELDS, Hal Cline Hal Shields, 86, died September 3, after a short battle with lung cancer. Born December 4, 1933, in New Bern, NC, he moved at the age of 12 to Fairburn, a town he would love and call home for the rest of his life. He graduated from Campbell High School (1952), the University of Georgia (1956), and earned a Ph.D. from Georgia State in 1979. His long, distinguished career with the Fulton County School System began at Campbell High School, where he taught social studies and met Sue Bonner, the woman he would fall in love with and marry. In fewer than twelve years, he was named principal of Russell High School, of Campbell, and in 1970, of Palmetto. In 1972 he moved into district-wide administration, serving as Associate Superintendent for Instruction, supervising K-12 instructional coordinators, K-12 principals, and staff development. In 1975, he spearheaded the school system's transition to middle schools in grades 6-8. His enlightened leadership was characterized by a keen intellect, careful decision-making, perceptive listening, a broad knowledge of educational philosophy and practice, and a rock solid belief that the heart of education is the teacher in the classroom. He was a supportive mentor to many young educators who cherished his guidance and encouragement. An enduring, central part of Hal's life was his faith and his church, Fairburn United Methodist. His membership spanned 70+ years and included serving as Chairman of the Administrative Board; Chairman of the Staff-Parish Committee; Trustee; and Church Treasurer. Hal loved family gatherings; UGA football (particularly his trip to the 1980 championship game); his cocker spaniels; good music; fellowship with friends; an immaculately kept yard; a good meal; and, especially, the annual family trip to Ormond Beach every July. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sue; his children, Michael Shields (Lisa) and Karen Ethridge; his grandchildren, Jennifer Ethridge Grainger (Joe), Tyler Ethridge, Meghan Shields, Jordan Shields Hartzog (Marshall), and Emily Ann Shields; and his great-grandchildren, Henry Grainger and Duke Grainger. Visitation will be at Parrott Funeral home on Tuesday, September 8, at 11:30 AM, followed by a private family burial service at 1 PM. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hal's memory can be made to Fairburn United Methodist Church, 5 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213. Parrott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.