GOODE, Hall Carson On Monday, February 10, 2020, Hall Carson Goode, loving husband and father of three, passed away in his home in Atlanta at the age of 95. He leaves his wife of 72 years, Helen Krug Goode; his children and their spouses, Carol and Terrell McElheney, Susanna and Lynn Hall Goode, and Christine and Michael White. He also leaves his sister, Julia P. Goode; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Born in Carnesville, Georgia and raised in East Point, the son of Agatha and James Goode. After completing high school at Russel High, Mr. Goode joined the United States Army in 1943 and was stationed in Italy during WWII. After the war he was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Sergeant. During his time in the army he sent his earnings home to his father. Upon returning from WWII, he purchased a small poultry company in College Park, Georgia. His brother, James Goode, joined him in business at which point it became Goode Brothers Poultry Company and for 49 years the brothers ran the business together. Mr. Goode had a lifelong passion for gardening and was very involved with the Atlanta Botanical Gardens where he received many awards for his chrysanthemums and bonsai. In later years, he also became an event judge and mentor to other gardeners. Since moving to Canterbury Court he worked in their garden and was able to share his creations with other residents. A visitation will be held on February 17, 2020 at 10am with a memorial service following at 11am: H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Chapel Hill 4550 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, Ga 30319 In lieu of flowers please send donations to Atlanta : https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&utm_source=google&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=google_giving&set.custom.wt=giving&gclid=CjwKCAiA4Y7yBRB8EiwADV1haW11Q-R0ZjBWkpvFRvO_UVUeclIc37VtdpDspIOZcRaMlntvexNFLhoCrHcQAvD_BwE
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020