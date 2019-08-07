|
|
JAHANGARD, Hamid HJ. Hamid, HJ, Jahangard, 60, was taken from us too soon on August 1, 2019. Hamid was born in Kermanshah, Iran in 1959 to Ghamar Nematollah and Yadollah Jahangard. In a country where he came from a humble beginning, he worked hard to create the life he always dreamed of. Hamid's favorite movie is The Godfather; it is fitting that he exemplifies this famous quote: "Great men are not born great, they grow great." Hamid's journey in life shows that an amazing man can come from humble beginnings and create an empire. Hamid's empire extends past Atlanta; however, this is where he found his true home. A self-made man, Hamid, came to the United States with little money in his pocket but the promise of the American Dream in his heart. Through hard work, he was able to bring the rest of his family to America all the while pursuing his undergraduate and graduate degrees. Hamid always said, "People can come and take everything away from you, but the one thing they can never take from you is your education." Hamid lived by his word and pursued a master's degree in civil engineering at Georgia Tech. If Hamid was the king of his empire, his daughters were its purpose. Hamid's greatest mission in life was his two daughters, Sahar (24) and Sepeideh (23). When his daughters called, he dropped everything to be their superhero. Following the death of their mother last year, Hamid constantly asked, "Am I enough?" The answer without question was, "YES. Yes, you are enough; yes, you are the best father." There will never be anyone who loved and protected their children with the same dedication. One of Hamid's gifts was his belief in people. By giving to others, Hamid's legacy expands beyond his family and friends; Hamid's influence can be felt throughout Atlanta and the world. His influence was not only material, but spiritual as well. Hamid supported, cared for, and offered his energy to everyone. Through his example, we can see how one man can change people's lives for the better. Now it is our duty, as acquaintances, co-workers, friends, and family to carry on his life's mission. One person has the power to change thousands of lives and they need only to change themselves. Hamid's time on this earth was well spent, building a dynasty founded on his energy and love. He will be incredibly missed and survived by his daughters, Sahar and Sepeideh, along with his siblings, Habib, Nahid, Manu, and Roya. In addition to family, his friends will continue his legacy. Please come celebrate his life with them, Thursday the 8th of August at one o'clock in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Doors will open at eleven thirty for visitation and the service will begin at one o'clock. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a fund for his daughters. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Support the Jahangard Family organized by Leigh Shapiro at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hamidsdaughters.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019