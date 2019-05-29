KOUSHYAR, Hamid "Harry" Hamid "Harry" Koushyar passed away peacefully May 25th, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Ali and Batul, brothers Reza and Magid, and sister Afsar. Hamid had a big heart and enthusiasm for a life well lived. He shared his love of nature, food, sports, musical gatherings, and long walks with friends, family, and pets. He was generous, kind and compassionate, always wanting to do what was right and good. If ever there was a person in your life who understood a "royal mess up" it was Hamid who would say "that's okay", "it's not too bad", and most importantly "how can I help?" He then, would proceed to do what he could without a second thought. He left behind a large library of books that son and wife don't know what to do with and a family he adored. He took great pride and joy in his wife Jill, son Justin, daughter-in-law Amanda, granddaughters Annika and Lyra, sister Aki (Behrooz) brother Mahmood (Gholi) and brother Saied and his numerous family and friends. Hamid worked many jobs and over the years - following his entrepreneurial spirit to create several businesses with partners in the Atlanta area. He will be remembered for his handsome grace, beautiful smile, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Hamid was a loving, caring, and wonderful man that left a permanent mark on our hearts and will be supremely missed. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, June 2nd at the Persian Cultural Center of Atlanta (3146 Reps Miller Rd NW, Norcross, GA 30071) from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. Donations in his memory can be made to the Persian Cultural Center or a local animal shelter. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, GA 30501 www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019