SHAHID, Hamman Brother Hamman Aquil Shahid (Charles Edward Stokes) was born in Newnan, Georgia on March 6, 1950, and passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019. He graduated Harper High School in 1968, and attended Albany State University. Hammam was a hardworking entrepreneur, who started and built numerous successful businesses throughout his life, and inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps. Hammam was also a very spiritual man. He found tremendous faith, community, and love within the Muslim community nationally, and here in Atlanta. He is survived by his devoted wife Dr. Saffiyah Shahid, daughters Kimberly, and Crystal Shahid, sons Fard, Elijah, Saddi, and Khadir Shahid, siblings, Henry Stokes Jr., and Shirley Echols, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren friends, and brothers and sisters in faith, who will miss him dearly. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 2pm at the Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam, 560 Fayetteville Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316; (404) 378-1600. Young Funeral Home, (404) 523-6606.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019