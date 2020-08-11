1/1
Hannah Wilder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILDER, Hannah Victoria On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Hannah Victoria Wilder, age 30, passed away unexpectedly, releasing a beautiful, bright spirit to forever and endlessly explore the universe which never ceased to fascinate her. A few of Hannah's interests were causes for social justice, a recent unusual curiosity with anything Star Trek, Beadery creations, the Atlanta United FC soccer team, journaling in a most insightful way, cooking, and along with that, a lifelong love of the Jalapeño pepper - the food which best describes her as a person. Hannah's greatest passion was music - whether teaching, performing, or concert going. She began playing the violin at age 4 and at age 13 successfully auditioned for the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra where she performed in the 1st violin section for several years. She attended the University of Georgia on a vocal scholarship and as part of the duo Skymatic recorded and toured nationally. She taught violin students in her own studio where the youngest were especially drawn to her, although she had students in their 60's who would argue that point. Her Facebook feed highlights "the joy of sharing music with people and my best friends. The joy of creating and living those creations. I never thought I would play on a stage in front of a thousand people....life is fleeting and it is fast....always be grateful." Hannah is survived by her mother, Angela Petteway Harvey of Newnan, GA, father, Paul Wilder, of Chattanooga TN, sister, Sarah Wilder Hussain and Brother-in-law, Ahmed, of Portsmouth, VA, Grandfather and Grandmother, Bernard and Shirley Wilder, of Hollywood, MD, Aunt Julie Wilder, of York, PA, Aunt Pam (Wilder) Pierson and Uncle Dale, of Fennville, MI, and cousin Jessica Pierson, of Madison, WI. Cremation will take place at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society, Marietta, GA. Everyone who remembers Hannah is asked to celebrate her life in their own way. Family and friends celebration and remembrance will take place in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research or the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society Marietta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved