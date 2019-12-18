|
MARX, Hans Benjamin Hans Benjamin Marx, son of Elise and Ernest Marx, was born January 9, 1927 in Mannheim, Germany and in 1930, the family moved to Frankfurt. After his father was exiled following Kristallnacht, Hans remained in Frankfurt with his mother and sister. He was deported to Theresienstadt on February 14, 1945 in one of the final deportations of the war. After liberation Hans returned home to his mother and sister. The following year they immigrated to New York and were reunited with Ernest who came separately from Egypt in 1947. As a new immigrant, Hans was inducted into the US Army and stationed in Germany with the Engineer Corps. After his military service, Hans studied at City College of New York and graduated with his Bachelor's degree in 1955 in Mathematics and Philosophy. Also in 1955, Hans married the love of his life, Norma Shear, moved to suburban Philadelphia, and began his career in computer systems development. He had an exemplary 36-year career working on logic design, system engineering and program management, receiving several patents for processors that laid the groundwork for current computing systems. Hans and Norma made a home outside Philadelphia, raised three children and was involved in their community. He was an avid reader and book collector, hiker and traveler and excellent amateur photographer. After retiring in 1994, Hans and Norma moved to Jerusalem, fulfilling a lifelong Zionist dream, and enjoyed life there for 17 years, where he wrote his memoir, Tales from the Other Side: Growing Up Jewish in Nazi Germany. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma and his children Steven (Barbara) of Havertown, PA, Judy (Eric Miller), of Atlanta and David (Claudine) of Westlake Village, CA, and granddaughters, Elisa, Adina, Talia and Jenna. Contributions may be made to: Jewish Family & Career Services Holocaust Survivors Fund, 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody, Atlanta, GA 30338; Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave, Atlanta, GA 30327. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 18th at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd, Atlanta, GA 30360. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019