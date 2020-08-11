Hansell Enloe

ENLOE, Hansell Porter Age 92, passed away August 5, 2020. A native of Atlanta Hansell was married to Olivia Ellington for 70 years. He served in the US Coast Guard and graduated from GA Tech with a BS in Architecture/Engineering. His successful career included serving as President for GA Engineering Society, NGA Chapter AIA, GAA, Buckhead Rotary Club and a member of the Waynesville NC Rotary Club. Hansell was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, member of the Breakfast Club, Inquiry Club, Capital City Club, Ansley Golf Club, and Springdale CC where he enjoyed retirement for 30 years. His life will be celebrated at a family service August 10 in Birmingham, AL.



