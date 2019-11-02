|
GROOVER, Jr., Harlan Mr. Harlan B. Groover, Jr., age 77, of Jonesboro, passed away October 27, 2019. He was a Retired Sgt. Major with 26 years of service the U. S. Army and 20 years service in Civil Service. Mr. Groover is survived by his wife: Leonore "Elly" Groover, son: Michael Groover of Centerville, VA, sister: Gladys Broome of Titusville, FL and extended family. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, please arrive at the cemetery at 12:30 PM. Mr. Jim Lance and Mr. Jerry Broome will officiate. The family will receive friends 3 6 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 130 Spring St., Jonesboro, GA 30236, phone 770 - 724 - 1680, or www.salvationarmyusa.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770 - 210 - 2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019