Harmony Albert
ALBERT, Harmony On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Harmony Albert, age 40, passed away at home in south Philadelphia. Harmony is survived by her husband Jules Daniel Albert and three year old son Maxwell Chance Albert. Born in St. Louis, MI (the middle of the mitten) in 1980, Harmony was raised in Wellington, FL and Duluth, GA where she graduated from high school in 1998. She earned degrees in Political Science and Sociology from Emory University and was an active member and officer of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She met her husband Daniel at Emory, and after graduation they moved to Philadelphia where Daniel attended law school. She worked in philanthropy throughout college and continued to do so in her career at Greater Philadelphia Cares and United Way of Philadelphia, serving the community she loved. Harmony had a smile and spirit that could light up any room. Her energy and willingness to help others was her passion and paled only to her dedication and loyalty toward friends, family and above all, her son Maxwell. Harmony's grace, style, enthusiasm and kindness will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. She was one-of-a-kind and the joy and compassion that she brought to the world is gone far too soon. Harmony is also survived by her mother Melody Elsley (Atlanta, GA), brother Keagan Elsley with wife Jenny Yu and children Jasper and Denali Elsley (San Jose, CA), and sister Larissa Elsley (Atlanta, GA). She was preceded in death by her father Steven Elsley. Due to current restrictions, funeral and interment will be private. Flowers can be sent to West Laurel Hill Funeral Home in Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harmony's name to: KeepRoyalGardensBeautiful.org.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 30, 2020.
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
July 29, 2020
Harmony was one of my dearest friend and my lunch buddy! One of the sweetest and loving person I ever met and truly will be missed.
Micki Greenstein
Friend
July 29, 2020
Stacey A. Greenspan
July 29, 2020
a loved one
July 29, 2020
Carrissa Griffing
