BEAR, Harold Harold Bear, (88) of Roswell, passed away on June 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sol and Anna Bear, his first wife Louise, second wife Rita and his daughter Roberta Bear. Harold is survived by Joal (Carol) Bear, and Keith (Mary) Bear. He was the stepfather of Janet (Tom) Bonem, Elliott (Zali) Bonem, and Jim (David) Guzman. Harold was the grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by two nieces and one nephew along with many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held in Chicago, Illinois at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019
