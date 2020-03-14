|
|
BROOKS, Sr., Dr. Harold Logan The Reverend Dr. Harold Logan Brooks, Sr., 89 died February 18, 2020. He was married to his college sweetheart, Jeneve Hutcherson Brooks, for 68 years and was father to Dr. H. Logan Brooks Jr., Mrs. Cheryl Brooks Weldon, and Dr. Jeneve R. Brooks. A talented athlete in his youth, Harold was an all-state basketball player and was offered a scholarship by Adolph Rupp to play at the University of Kentucky; however, Harold turned down the offer to start his vocation as a minister. He pursued degrees at Asbury University and Emory Candler School of Theology and pastored in numerous churches, both Methodist and American Baptist. Due to his exceptional public speaking ability, he was asked to speak at prestigious Christian venues such us at Ocean Grove Assembly in New Jersey and Bayview Association in Michigan, preaching to thousands of people in over five decades of ministry. Harold and Jeneve also enjoyed travels abroad when they led church groups to destinations throughout the world. In retirement, he served as one of the pastoral care ministers at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. He was the proud Granddaddy to Jenna, Wade, Sarah, Victoria and Anna and an even prouder Great Granddaddy to Charles, Elise, and Gwendolyn. His unconditionally loving spirit, joyful countenance, big smile, and inviting embrace, touched each of us deeply and will live on in our hearts forever. Harold is survived by his wife Jeneve, his three children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his two sisters, Bettie and Rosalie. A memorial service had been planned for this Monday, March 16,, 2020 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church but has been cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus. Further notice of the service will be forthcoming. Contributions in his memory may be made online to Harold's alma mater, Asbury University at: www.asbury.edu/giving. Select "other" and in the box write "In memory of Harold Brooks."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2020