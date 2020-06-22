Harold Clein
CLEIN, Harold "Harry" Harold (Harry) Clein, 82, died June 18, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Son of Harry and Esther Gold Clein; he is survived by his brother, Warren Clein (Carolyn) of Gladwyne, PA, nephew Donald Clein of Washington, DC, nephew Lee Clein ( Annette) of Bangor, ME. Arrangements private. A memorial service to be arranged when circumstances permit. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
