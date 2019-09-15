Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Cleveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Cleveland Obituary
CLEVELAND, Harold Celebration of Life for Mr. Harold Cleveland will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 12:00 PM at Headland Heights UMC, 2147 Dodson Dr., East Point, GA. Reverend Matt Murphy, Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Family will receive friends TONIGHT from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Diane Cleveland; Tikita Cleveland, Judge Parker (Telida); son, Tony Brady and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3572 Carriage Way East Point, GA, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.