CLEVELAND, Harold Celebration of Life for Mr. Harold Cleveland will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 12:00 PM at Headland Heights UMC, 2147 Dodson Dr., East Point, GA. Reverend Matt Murphy, Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Family will receive friends TONIGHT from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Diane Cleveland; Tikita Cleveland, Judge Parker (Telida); son, Tony Brady and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3572 Carriage Way East Point, GA, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019