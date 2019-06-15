|
COKER, Harold Pierce "Roger" Age 82 of Monroe, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born in Campton on March 24, 1937 to the late John Robert Coker and the late Mary Lee Thompson Coker. Surviving are: Wife, Sylvia McCullers Coker of Monroe; Daughter, Susan Coker Moccia of Suwannee; Son and Daughter in Law, Timothy and Stephanie Coker of Monroe; Sister and Brother in Law, Pat and AJ Waldrop of Loganville; Brother and Sister in Law, Eugene and Mary Anne Coker of Monroe; Grandchildren, Alec Moccia, Mary Moccia, Victoria Coker, and Abigail Coker. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 15th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 15, 2019