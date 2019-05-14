|
|
O'SHIELDS, Harold Gene Harold Gene O'Shields, 80, of Senoia passed away at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late James Carl and Lilli Mae O'Shields. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Linda O'Shields and his parents. He is survived by his son, Sean (Cynthia) O'Shields; sister-in-laws, Nell O'Shields, Betty Mitchell, Edna O'Shields, and Josephine O'Shields; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Fayetteville with Father Richard Vu officiating. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park, Fairburn. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019