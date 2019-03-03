GRANISH, Jr., Harold "Harry" Harold Granish, Jr. (Harry) passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Harry was actively involved at Central Congregational UCC for many years on the Board of Trustees, Treasurer and long-time volunteer for Plymouth Harbor, Central's Adult Day Program. Harry was born in Syracuse, NY on February 5th, 1924. He was a WWII veteran in the Army Air Force training as a gunner for B29s. Prior to beginning his service, he married his high school sweetheart, Alice Ada Johnson (Granish) on December 10, 1943. When he returned to civilian life, he earned a BS in Accounting at Syracuse University. He had a brief stint with the Internal Revenue Service before joining Western Electric where he spent the remainder of his career. Through Western Electric, Harry was a part of the Pioneers where he was involved in service projects with his local chapter. He also was an avid bowler, in which he participated until he was 90 years old. Harold was predeceased by his wife Alice, his son James Harold (Jim) and daughter-in-law Martha. He is survived by two sons David and Michael (Jane), daughter-in-law Diane, six grandchildren Matthew, Melissa, Katherine, Kelley, Courtland and Benjamin and four great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Central Congregational Church on Saturday, March 9th at 11am. A reception will follow in the Commons Area of the church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations may make them to the Memorial Fund at Central Congregational United Church of Christ. Address: 2676 Clairmont Rd Atlanta GA 30329. Website: www.cental-ucc.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary