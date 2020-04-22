Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Harold Lambert
1934 - 2020
Harold Lambert Obituary
LAMBERT, Harold Newton Mr. Harold Newton Lambert (age 85) of Jonesboro, GA passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Gordon County, Georgia. Harold was an Army Veteran and owner of Lambert Auto Parts for 23 years in Jonesboro , GA. Harold retired from The State of Georgia Clemency Board. While there he received many recognitions but the one he was most proud of was Governor Perdue's commendation for Excellence. In the news release, one comment from Parole Board Chair L. Gale Buckner stated, "Harold was nominated for this award because of his outstanding internal customer service. He goes out of his way to assist others in the performance of their duties while carrying out his own duties with expert precision. Harold always has a smile and a warm "Hello" to greet everyone and his smile is contagious and infectious to the whole office. He brings a spirit of care and chivalry to the Parole Board, and exemplifies customer service at its finest." Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Pluma Teague Lambert, a sister Frances Lambert Cochran, brother, Gene Lambert and grandson Hunter Moses. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudene Holcomb Lambert, son Michael Harold Lambert, wife Donna, daughter Susan Lynn Lambert, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren many nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. Harold will be remembered by his smile, his kindness, for being a Good Samaritan and his beautiful bass voice. The family would like to thank all of his dedicated caregivers. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home in Jonesboro, GA. A private family graveside will be held at the historical Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation to First Baptist Church Jonesboro, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020
