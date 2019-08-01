|
LOWE, Jr., Harold Algene "Hal" Harold "Hal", Algene Lowe, Jr. age 55 of Cumming, Georgia, born August 5, 1963 and passed away July 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold A. Lowe, Sr. Hal is survived by his son, Mitchell Brody Lowe; significant other, Annette Arms; mother, Margie Edwards Lowe Pettis and her husband, Ronnie; and sisters, Karen Lowe Barlev and Renee Alesia Cooke and her husband, Scott. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 PM at Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019