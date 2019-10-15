Services
MELENDY, Harold R. "Hal" Harold (Hal) R. Melendy died Oct. 11, 2019, at his home in Dunwoody, GA. He was born June 4, 1939, in Colon, Republic of Panama, to Harold Orville and Marguerite Waller Melendy. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 1961, he became a naval aviator and flew close to 100 missions off the USS Forrestal during the War in Vietnam. Upon leaving the Navy, he was employed by Colonial Pipeline, as an engineer in Greensboro, NC. He met his current wife Jolene Harwood after being transferred to Colonial's headquarters in Atlanta in 1981, where he served as Eastern Region Manager, was part of the Emergency Response Team, and retired as Human Resources Manager in 1998. He and Jolene have been married for 33 years and have one daughter, Sara (Tim) Snavely. In addition to his wife and daughter, Hal is survived by Tori Fox and Kelley Hettrick, daughters from a previous marriage, six grandchildren, sisters Doriene Steeves and Muriel Tobery and one brother David. Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Thursday, Oct. 17, at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Peachtree. Visitation will be Oct. 16 from 5 PM - 7 PM. Interment will be at Westview Cememtery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 15, 2019
