OSENGA, Harold "Hal" Age 86, of Cumming, GA, died Monday, Feb 11, 2019. Hal was born in Chicago, IL in 1932 and was 1 of 12 children. Hal is survived by his wife of 63 years, MaryAnn, his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and John Idzik and 3 grandchildren (Bryant, Brad and Holly). After serving in the Army, Hal worked for IBM for 33 years before retiring to become a home contractor/builder. Upon his second retirement, Hal enjoyed golf, cruises, some gambling and following his grandchildren around the country. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The . Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019