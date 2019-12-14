Resources
PARTLOW, Harold Lee Harold Lee Partlow, 65, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on 04 December 2019. He was born to parents Mozelle Partlow, Troutman and Charles Cody, on 28 June 1954 in Thompson, Georgia. A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School of Atlanta, GA in 1972. Harold worked as a United States Air Force, Mechanic for 3 years. Harold is survived by Jaunice Troutman, Walker (Sister), Brian Walker (Brother in-law), Dakota and Kendal Walker (Nephews), Mrs. Odessa Cody (Aunt), Mrs. Lillian Partlow (Aunt), and a host of cousins.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 14, 2019
