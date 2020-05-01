|
|
PRYLES, Harold V. "Hank" Harold V., "Hank" Pryles, age 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, peacefully passed away on April 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Hank was born March 3, 1928, the fifth of seven children born to Greek immigrants, Mary and Victor Pryles. Everyone who knew Hank, knows what a compassionate and caring person he was. His warm and loving heart, and passion for his wife, family and friends will never be forgotten. From the time he was a little boy, he worked hard to care for his parents, brothers and sisters. He started selling newspapers at the age of 10, and went on to work other part-time jobs throughout elementary, junior high and high school. In junior high, he had dreams of becoming an architect; however, those dreams vanished due to World War II, and his family's need of assistance. Hank graduated from Tech High in 1945, and later met the love of his life, Stella Kalambaka, in the Greek Orthodox Church Choir in 1955, and married in 1956. He was co-owner of Douana Restaurant, Douana Package and most recently, owner of a small convenience store at Calvin Court, a senior living residence in Buckhead. As a life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, he actively participated in many church activities; including Sons of Pericles, basketball and softball coach for many years, and assisted in over forty Annual Greek Festivals. Also, Hank was a thirty-year active member of the Capitol Area Kiwanis Club, and long standing chairman of their annual Fish Frys. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Victor Pryles; sister, Evangeline "Bebe" Pryles Dorris; brothers, Charles V. Pryles, John V. Pryles, George V. Pryles and Frank V. Priles. He is survived by his lovely wife Stella, of 64 years, and their two devoted children: daughter, Mary Pryles; son, Victor "V. K." (Suzi) Pryles; grandchildren: Dean, Christina and Nicholas Pryles. His sister Lula Pryles Alexander, also survives him, along with numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. At this time a private service will be held, with a memorial service for friends and family to be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please choose a or the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Atlanta. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.asturner.com. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. May his memory be eternal.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020