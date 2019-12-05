Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
Harold Rosemond

Harold Rosemond Obituary
ROSEMOND, Harold Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Harold Carl Rosemand will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 AM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day service. Interment Westview Cemetery. He is survived by his children, LaRhonda Rosemond, Uwannia Jordan, Bonnica Hooks, Harold G. Rosemond, Aikenia Rosemond, and Yasir Rosemand; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349 - 3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019
