Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd. SW
Atlanta, GA
Resources
Harold Sims


1935 - 2019
Harold Sims Obituary
SIMS, Harold Major Harold Rudolph Sims, USA Ret., of Newnan, GA passed away Friday, September 13th, 2019 at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 84 years old. His Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. His body will lie Instate at 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. He is survived by his son, Douglass Sims; his daughter, Kimberly Sims; his grandchildren, Ella and Max Sims-Mauro; his niece, Geraldine Taylor; his nephew, Wade Hardy; and other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019
