|
|
VERNER, Harold Harold Verner, age 91, of Johns Creek, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Services for Harold will be held private. Harold was retired from General Motors. He faithfully served and loved the Lord. He regularly attended the Crusaders Sunday school class at First Baptist Church of Atlanta. He was a life time member of The Daylily Society of Greater Atlanta. He was recognized for hybridizing seven distinctive Daylilies, one being "The Miracle of St. Jude". Harold is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Verner. The family would like to make a special thanks to Comfort Keepers of Johns Creek for the love and support to Harold and Barbara. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019