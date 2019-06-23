WEATHERS, Harold E. Harold Edwin Weathers of Dunwoody, Ga. died on June 22, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with diabetes and other associated complications. He was 85 years old. Harold was born on September 5, 1933 in Norcross, Ga. son, of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Weathers. A graduate of Norcross High School and attended Georgia State University. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Reather Dinsmore and settled in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He began his career with Westinghouse Electric company in Atlanta and in lieu of being promoted and moving to New Jersey he chose to stay in Atlanta and started Weathers Auto Parts which he continued until retirement. He was very active in his community, First Baptist church of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody Baptist where he served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, choir member, softball and basketball coach at Sandy Springs and deacon and choir member at Dunwoody Baptist. To those who knew him, his greatest accomplishments were as husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was well known for his wit, sense of humor, bass singing voice, kindness and whistling everywhere he went. He exemplified his Christian care and compassion for others, on a daily basis, through his words, actions and work. Harold is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth Weathers and his brothers Richard and James. He is survived by, Reather his wife of 68 years, son, Eddie Weathers (Tricia), Woodstock, Ga; son Chris Weathers (Judy), Sandy Springs, Ga; daughter, Teena Weathers Piccione (Paul), Cary, NC.; 6 grandchildren; Allison Weathers Smoker, Scott Harold Weathers, Kate Weathers, Andie Weathers, Laura Piccione, Jennifer Piccione; his 3 greatgrandchildren Addison, Henley and Owen Smoker. Survivors include 2 brothers Charles Weathers, Tucker, GA and Billy Weathers, Norcross Ga. and 1 sister Mildred Hammond, Fairfax, VA. and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A memorial service celebrating Harold's life will be held at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm, followed by graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy Springs, GA. Special thanks are given to Longleaf Hospice and nurses Anna and Amanda, and care givers Akouba, Mary and Patricia and very special thanks to Allen Jackson and Robert Comeaux from Dunwoody Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel 173 Allen Road, NE Sandy Springs, GA from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary