WILKES, Harold James Harold J. Wilkes, 74, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed May 26, 2020. The visitation will be held today at the mortuary from 12 Noon until 4 pm. The Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 1 PM, at Chest Nut Hill Cemetery, 2002 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA. Please assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 PM, on the day of service. Face masks are too worn at the visitation and graveside service. Goolsby Mortuary, 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, (404) 588-0128



