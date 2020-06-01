Harold Wilkes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKES, Harold James Harold J. Wilkes, 74, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed May 26, 2020. The visitation will be held today at the mortuary from 12 Noon until 4 pm. The Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 1 PM, at Chest Nut Hill Cemetery, 2002 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA. Please assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 PM, on the day of service. Face masks are too worn at the visitation and graveside service. Goolsby Mortuary, 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, (404) 588-0128

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 588-0128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved