WOODWARD, Rev. Harold Reverend Harold Woodward, Senior Pastor of Greater Revelations Baptist Church (formerly Revelations Baptist Church) of Lithia Springs, Georgia, transitioned from his earthly home on May 14, 2020. Born December 15,1938 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Mr. Samuel and Mrs. Emma J. Woodward. Preceded in death by son, Eric Woodward. Attended Walker Street Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School. Called of God to preach in his early teens. Ambassador for first church he joined. President of a Youth for Christ Chapter. Met and married love of his life: Alice Jean Bell. He led many souls to Christ. His devotion to God will continue to inspire all the lives he has touched. Left to cherish his memory: his wife (of 59 years); Alice J. Woodward; 3 children: Jacquelyn , Lisa, and Derrick; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings: Ronnie, Marie, and Renae; a loving mother-in-law: Mrs. Minnie L. Bell, and other family and friends."You fought a good fight, you kept the faith, you finished the course. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant; Reverend Harold Woodward, Well done!"
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2020
