ZINSENHEIM, Harold Harold Zinsenheim, age 91 of Atlanta, Georgia died March 11, 2020. Harold was born in The Bronx, NY to Otto and Pepe Zinsenheim. At age 3, his mother passed away, and he and his 1 year old sister, Eleanor, moved to Bratislava, Czechoslovakia to live with their aunts. In 1937, after his father remarried, Harold and Eleanor returned to the United States, barely escaping the horrors of the Holocaust. After high school, Harold met the love of his life, Harriette Gerichter. They soon married and Harold enlisted in the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, mostly at Ft. Benning, GA. After completing his service, Harold and Harriette moved back to New York, where he started his career in the insurance industry. He success lead to his promotion as manager of the new Atlanta office of John Hancock Insurance. Harold's management skills immediately brought his office to amongst Hancock's top performers. His move to Atlanta enabled him to engage in his love for sports. He became a statistician for the Atlanta Hawks, a relationship that continued for over 50 years. When the Atlanta Flames NHL team was born, he was asked by ownership to create the Atlanta Flames Fan Club. Harold was a season ticket holder for not only the Hawks, but also the Flames, Thrashers, Falcons, and Braves. Harold was owner of the United States Basketball League's Atlanta Trojans. Harold's other interests also included being a NBA player's agent, a sports radio show host, and a television soap opera producer. Harold is predeceased by his wife, Harriette; son-in-law, Wayne Landon; and grandson, Davis Zinsenheim. Survivors include his sister Eleanor Zee; children Joyce Zinsenheim (Philip Yussen), Steve (Penny) Zinsenheim, and Shari Zinsenheim Landon; grandchildren, Madison Zinsenheim, Mallory and Michael Landon. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Israel by visiting JNF.org. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2020