Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Harreld Favors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harreld Favors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harreld Favors Obituary
FAVORS, Harreld Celebration of Life for Mr. Harreld Favors, will be held on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 12 PM, at ST. Paul Holiness Church, 25787 Highway 85 Senoia, GA 30276. Instate 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment will take place in church cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 12 PM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harreld's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -