FAVORS, Harreld Celebration of Life for Mr. Harreld Favors, will be held on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 12 PM, at ST. Paul Holiness Church, 25787 Highway 85 Senoia, GA 30276. Instate 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment will take place in church cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 12 PM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 1, 2020