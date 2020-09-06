SODERLUND, Harri Harri Soderlund passed from this earth on August 23, 2020 at home. His physical heart could not keep up with his mind and spirit, and he now freely explores the universe. He was born in 1945 in Finland. He was an engineer who travelled the world, including Brazil, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and Korea, and made his home in Georgia. He loved playing chess and Go, reading, watching Indiana Jones films, and rooting for the Atlanta Falcons. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly became an official American citizen in July 2015. He is survived by his wife, Ji, daughter, Monica, son in law, Tommy, and grandchildren, Sammy and Charlie. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness in his name or mailing words of encouragement to his family.