DAVIDOW, Harriet Lang Harriet Lang Davidow, age 94, died peacefully at her home in Roswell, Georgia on March 14, 2020, with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Arthur S. Davidow; her parents, Benjamin and Matilda (Matty) Lang; and her brother, Ernest J. Lang. Surviving family members include sons, Richard Davidow, Daniel Davidow (Miriam) and William Davidow (Jayne); grandchildren, Alisa Davidow Shapiro (Brian), Jonathan Davidow (Trey Hartt) and Benjamin Davidow (Melissa); and great grandchildren, Alexander and Lila Shapiro. Mrs. Davidow was born in Miami, FL and grew up there, in Charlotte, NC and in New York, NY. She attended Sophie Newcomb College, and was a graduate of University of Miami. She enjoyed travel, art, music and theater, but her life's focus was her family, to which she was fiercely devoted. She was a tireless source of love and encouragement to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; the epitome of motherhood. A private graveside family funeral service was held on March 16 at Crestlawn Cemetery in Atlanta. Condolences may be shared directly with the family or through Dressler's Funeral Services of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Foodbank or to Weinstein Hospice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020