BRADLEY, Harriett Andrews Harriett Andrews Bradley, 93, passed away on March 30, 2019. Harriett was born in Atlanta to Harry B. Andrews and Bayma Gaddy Andrews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charlie Bradley, and an infant daughter, Priscilla Ann Bradley. Survivors include sons Ben Bradley, and wife Maridon of Kennesaw, GA; Andy Bradley, and wife Kimberly of Dacula , GA; Joe Bradley, and wife Terri of Monroe, GA; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 6, from noon until 2:00pm at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, GA. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the Eternal Hills Funeral Home chapel. Harriett's nephew, Stanley Pittman, will officiate. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Regency Hospice, particularly Julie, Natalie and Lin, for their kindness and caring for Harriett in her final days. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019