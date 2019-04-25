ROBERTS, Harriett Harriett Roberts passed away on Tuesday, the 23rd of April 2019 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roberts and siblings, Duke and Sidney Konkle. A native Atlantan, she was born on the 20th of January 1921 the daughter of the late Sue Norman and Nolan Konkle. Harriett was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grand-mother. Harriett "MeMa" was renowned for her professional sewing skills and was an excellent cook. She was an avid traveler with Aunt Betty and enjoyed many memorable July 4th family celebrations at her beach house on St. Simons Island. In her early years she enjoyed bridge and flower shows with her girlfriends. Harriett is survived by her daughter, Barbara Bartlett, son, Tom Roberts (Loretta); grandchildren, Beth Bartlett Butler (Randy), Brad Bartlett (Sherry), Jeff Bartlett (Amy), Joe Bartlett, Samantha Bartlett, Greg Roberts, Stacy Roberts, and many beautiful great-grandchildren. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Friday, the 26th of April from ten until twelve o'clock noon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs. A procession will leave Patterson's following the visitation. Graveside services will commence at one o'clock at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30318. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary