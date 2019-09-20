|
BATHMAN, Harriett Harriett Wilhite Bathman passed Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Arizona. Atlanta native Harriett spent her youth in Decatur, graduating from Decatur Girls High. Her American Red Cross volunteer activities during WWII evolved into a nursing career after graduation from the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, she is survived by three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial Monday, September 23, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019