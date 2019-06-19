NELSON, Harriette Clark Harriette Clark Nelson, age 93, of the Pine Hills area of Atlanta, passed peacefully on June 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Her late husband, Frank H. Nelson preceded her in death in 1995. She was born on 10/22/1925 in Lithonia, Ga., and was the daughter of the late Annie Corrine Clark and Everitt Ponder Clark. She was also predeceased by her brother, William Everitt Clark, and her sister, Martha Ann Olds. As a youth, Harriette was valedictorian of her high school class, won awards in 4-H, and later completed a degree in business. She eagerly continued her love of learning, with travel, reading, as well as the LifeSpan courses at church. She loved nature, (especially bird watching) and gardening and was an active member of the Pine Hills Garden Club. Her Christian faith was central to her life and she dedicated her time and energy to others, setting an example in a quiet but visible manner. She is survived by her sister Jane Clark Cathy and Jane's husband Rev. Richard Cathy. She had four children - Frank A. Nelson, Diane Garrett, Vickie Nosker, Sharon Nelson, and their spouses, (including Joe Nosker, Joe Garrett and Susan Nelson). She had nine grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The memorial service for Mrs. Nelson will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm in the Chapel, with Rev. Julie Wright, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Harriette requested that donations may be made to Trees Atlanta (TreesAtlanta.org.) or to Lifespan (www.lifespanatlanta.org) Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary