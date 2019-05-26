Resources More Obituaries for Harris Bellows Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harris Bellows

Obituary Condolences Flowers BELLOWS, Harris Harris Touro Bellows, November 1, 1930 to May 23, 2019. Harris Touro Bellows passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Harris was born the middle child to Harry Joseph Bellows and Helen Touro Bellows in Montgomery, Alabama. Harris had an older sibling Sheldon Burt Bellows 1928-1957 and a younger brother, Jack Ross Bellows, age 83. Harris was married to his unbelievable, loving wife, Nancy Dixon Bellows for 52 years. Harris attended Lanier High School and the University of Miami. He began his career in the family business, women's fine shoes, in Montgomery, Alabama. In 1968, Harris went to work for Dixon Tom-A-Toe Cos., Inc. a wholesale produce company. He was the Vice President of Sales for 19+ years and although he had a passion for the business, he never lost his first love, the fashion industry. He retired in 1987. His passion and gifts lay in being a husband and father but he also loved the water and being on the water, be it boating or water sports. He also had the greenest thumb and grew magnificent plants from edible fruits and vegetables to fragile orchids and violets. He had a passion for music and the home and car were always filled with it. He had a passion for anything that was wonderful and the best. Harris embraced life to the fullest with endless energy. His love was contagious. Harris was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Ida, and his brother, Sheldon. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his four children and their spouses: Kevin Dixon Jacques (Laura), Vanessa Jacques Smith (Sean), Sallie Bellows Rothschild (Steve), Kate Bellows Hudson (Harold). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Rachel Jacques Bracken (Mark), Lara Amelia Jacques, Katherine Smith Jesmore (Chris), Stephen Michael Smith, Dixon Todd Rothschild, Jackson Harris Rothschild, Henry Blades Hudson, William Truman Hudson, Winston Leon Hudson, and two great-grandchildren, Mason Thomas Jesmore, and Ryder Dixon Jesmore. Harris' family and friends were his greatest treasure and we are very grateful for the blessed time, attention and love he showered upon those that he had a great affection for in his life. The family is beyond grateful to Johnny Daniel and his family, The Johnny Daniel Nursing Company provided love and care above and beyond the call of duty to Harris for seven years. There will be a private burial and private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Westminster Schools, 1424 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30327, attn. Anne Murphy. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries