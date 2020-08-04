1/1
Harry Cross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROSS, Harry John Harry John Cross, age 75, born in Middletown, NY, passed away August 1, 2020. Harry was an Air Force veteran, and retired from Van Heusen after 40 years of service. During retirement, he proceeded to enjoy his life through golf and travel. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianna; sons, Robert, Ronald, Richard, and Harold; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, June, Georgia, and Ruby; and a large extended family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved