DEAN, Harry Stephen "Steve" Harry Stephen "Steve" Dean, age 78, of Conyers, GA entered into the presence of his heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jan Waits Dean; children, Lori and Bernie McClure, Lisa and Marc Genovese, Stephanie and Frank Merkel, and Allen Dean; grandchildren, Cale McClure, Jana McClure, Matt Keown, Christian Dean, Frankie Merkel, Ashley Merkel, Mitchell Dean, Briona Dean, and Raven Dean; great-grandchild Nova Keown; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sandra Dean; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special caretaker, Denise Summers; and many friends. Steve was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church in Conyers, GA. Along with his faith in God, his family was everything to him and he loved them well. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Rockdale Chapel of the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home with Dr. Doug Ferguson, Pastor of Heritage Hills Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Rockdale Chapel, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 1999 Highway 138, Conyers, GA 30013. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019