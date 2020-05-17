Services
DUKES, Harry Wilcox Harry Wilcox Dukes, age 86 of Duluth, passed away on May 10, 2020. Mr. Dukes was born in Valdosta, graduated from Georgia Tech, and was an entrepreneur in several businesses including homebuilding. He is survived by his wife, Florence Dukes of Duluth; step-daughters, Linda (Bud) Mattingly and Karen (Donnie)Chatham; son, Richard Dukes; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Hank Dukes. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Valdosta, GA. Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020
